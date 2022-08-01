Summer is more than half over, but the temperatures continue to hit triple digits, yards are turning yellow, and electric bills continue to rise from constant air conditioner usage. Many of us are complaining about the heat, and every day the weather seems to stay the same, with no end currently in sight. While it is nice to get outside and all the events taking place, there are many things to not enjoy about summer in Idaho as well. While some may be anticipating the cooler weather and wanting winter, many forget how miserable they were then as well and all the complaining that followed. When it comes to complaining about the seasons, which is worst?

The Heat of the Summer in Idaho

Thermometer Sun 40 Degres. Hot summer day. High Summer temperatures Marian Vejcik/ThinkStock loading...

One of the main reasons that people dread the summer in Idaho is the heat. It is hot in many places, but this year the temperature has been in the triple digits frequently. When you live on the coast you can go to the beach, and many people have inground pools, but in Idaho, the beach isn't an option and not many people have pools unless they are above ground. They still get the job done, but it isn't the same. Many people own older homes here, and central ac may not be an option in their house, making for warm nights and warm houses. You can take off your clothes to cool off, but at a certain point, you run out of things to remove and are still hot. Warm nights can make for miserable sleeping, and hot days make for miserable everything else.

The Long Cold Winters in Idaho

Wintertime. Winter background with thermometer in the snow on frosty day. ThinkStock loading...

The heat may be miserable but the winters can be long and cold. Often the temperatures are in the single digits and it is not unheard of to go weeks or months without ever getting above freezing. To make matters worse, the wind that comes with the cold is like knives being thrown at your face. While it is easier to pile clothes and blankets on to warm up, it also makes it tougher to be comfortable. The heat may be uncomfortable, but the cold of the winter lasts longer, making the wait for it to end seem like an eternity at times.

Driving in the Winter Sucks

Credit: Krzysztof Hepner on Unsplash Credit: Krzysztof Hepner on Unsplash loading...

Sticking with the weather, when the cold comes in, it can make the road conditions in the winter awful to drive on. No matter how much you drive on snow and ice, it only takes one moment to send your car off the road and into a ditch. Perhaps your car doesn't slide, but having snow pack up enough to have your car stuck, is not a fun way to spend a morning or afternoon. For those that are new to Idaho, it may be their first time driving in these road conditions and that can be dangerous for them and other drivers.

Bugs Invade Idaho in Summer

Credit: Akin Cakiner on Unsplash Credit: Akin Cakiner on Unsplash loading...

One of the nice parts about winter is that the cold eliminates most bugs, but in the summer, they invade your house, your personal space, and anywhere they can find. Spiders, flies, wasps, and yellowjackets, all come out in the summer, and neither is particularly fun to have around. They annoy you, they multiply in groves, and often you can hear them and not see them. Waiting for the cold to come and kill them off seems to drag out.

Yardwork is Exhausting and Hot

Credit: Ivanko_Brnjakovic Credit: Ivanko_Brnjakovic loading...

Once the cold has disappeared, it is time to start mowing the yard, pulling weeds, picking up dog poo, and taking care of the yard as a whole. In the beginning, it isn't bad, but by mid to late June, there isn't a good time of day to do what needs to be done. It is hot in the morning, way too hot in the afternoon, and hot again at night. The yardwork can take hours and is exhausting. Counting down the day until it is too cold for yardwork takes longer than many would like. It can hurt your back, and your knees, and it takes up your free time on weekends and at night.

Shoveling Snow is No Fun

Credit: Tutye Credit: Tutye loading...

While yard work is tough, shoveling snow is just as bad. Waking up early to have to shovel snow and scrape ice off your car, is not a fun way to start the day. It can make you late to work, it too can hurt your back, and your body becomes confused between cold and sweating from the work. It is hard work, takes time and effort, and unlike yard work, you can't stop and start again later, or else you are stuck and leave time for more snow to come in and undo your work. Often you may have to shovel multiple times in a day and do it every day.

One conclusion we can come to is that everyone wants to complain about the weather. Hot, cold, windy, dry, wet, unless it is between 70 and 75 and sunny, most of us are going to complain about the weather. Winter does last longer, but it has no bugs, and it is easier to get warmer than it is to cool off. Summer may be hot, but it doesn't last as long and the roads are much safer. Overall, summer is worst than winter, with being able to warm up easier being the deciding factor. Both have negatives, both have positives, and neither is spring or fall. Enjoy the transition seasons, and complain until the next season of misery begins. Which do you think is worse, winter or summer?

