Winter is gone and spring is in full swing, with summer fast approaching. While that may sound like great news, there are flaws to spring happening. One of those flaws is mowing your lawn. While there are yard snobs that love their lawn and enjoy spending time on it, for many it is a hassle, and to be blunt, it sucks. For the record, being a yard snob is not a bad thing, they have the prettiest yards. For all the yard snobs, there are also just as many that won't touch their lawn and you'll think they live in a jungle because their lawn gets so outrageous. The middle ground is where most of us fall, and here are the reasons why mowing your lawn in Idaho sucks.

Mowing When it is Hot

While Twin isn't super hot usually, the summers can get a little warm. The months that most of us are mowing are from April or May until September or October. Unfortunately, that goes right through the heart of the summer and mowing is hot and tiring even on a good day, let alone when the temperatures are at the highest part of the year. It makes it more tiring and takes more energy with the heat added to it.

Hard Work Piled on Top of Hard Work

After working a long week at work, the last thing most of us want to do is to come home and do yard work. Mowing the lawn takes time, and depending on how much land you have can determine how long it will take. Even though a riding lawnmower will make things easier and a little quicker, it still takes work and time to get it all done. Most of us would prefer to be inside doing something else or working on a different project.

Lawn Equipment Costs Money

When something breaks, or if you need to buy new lawn equipment, it can get a little pricey. Lawnmowers are not cheap, and if yours breaks or you need to buy your first one, then it can add up quickly. You spend money on all these toys to use in your yard, and then you only use them for about six months, due to the long winters here. It is a lot of money to drop for equipment you don't use as often as you would elsewhere, but as a plus, it does give that equipment a longer life span.

Gas Prices Are Going Up

With so many options these days, not everyone owns a gas mower like they used to, but many still do. If you are one of those that do own a gas mower, then your wallet might be a little lighter every time you need to fill up. With gas prices at an all-time high, having to fill up a mower every time you need to mow or every couple of times, will add up quickly.

Batteries Die too Quickly

For those that decide to go a different route than a gas mower and decide to use a battery-operated one, sometimes it can get a little frustrating. With a battery-operated lawnmower, it can lead to more problems such as the battery dying mid mow, taking hours to recharge, or needing to buy a new battery which isn't cheap. In the long run, it is most likely cheaper than gas, but can be frustrating if the mower dies and you have plans that day, forcing you to finish at a later time.

Plug-ins Can be a Drag

Plug-in mowers seem practical and cheaper, but they can have issues as well. If you don't have a long enough extension cord, you can't reach everywhere in the yard. Even if you do have a long enough cord, the cord across the yard is a hassle and can get in the way. One negative of a plug-in mower is that if you move, it may not work at the new house, pending on outlets.

Some People Just Hate It

Different types of mowers, heat, and money, there are tons of reasons that mowing the lawn is awful, but one of the most obvious reasons why it sucks is some people just don't like to do it. Sometimes it can be the simplest reasons, and mowing the lawn isn't fun for many people, and is a chore to do. It is hard work, and time-consuming, and there are multiple reasons to not enjoy it.

No matter how much we complain, at the end of the day, we will continue to mow our lawns and deal with the responsibilities that come with owning or renting a home. It may suck to do but the lawn won't mow itself. The weather may be nice, but unfortunately, it means mowing your yard.

