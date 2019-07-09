What Is The Worst Thing You Ever Wore?

What is the silliest thing you ever wore? Worst hairstyle? Worst picture? This morning I was watching some TV coverage on the death of Ross Perot. Many of the pictures were from his 1992 losing effort to be elected President. While many of the suits look familiar, hairstyles and women’s clothes have passed into history and look as if they should’ve never been foisted upon the masses.

Now I look at old pictures from my teenage years, and then when I was a young adult, and I cringe. What were we thinking?

The thing is, these all looked just fine at the time. When I was a boy in school we used to laugh at the pictures of our parents when we saw their old yearbooks.

They warned us!

Perhaps my most unusual photographs are of the Brady Bunch perm I had in the late 70s and briefly again in the mid-80s.

Oh, and there are some old shots where I’m in striped pants. Wide vertical stripes. Or disco shirts. Some of these styles border on sin. God help us all.