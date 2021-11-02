What Would You Do? Idaho Dog’s Face Balloons and Eyes Swell Shut

What would you do? What would you do if you were on a road trip, at about the halfway mark, and you got a call? On the other end is your friend that is watching your dog while you are gone, and she says, "There's something wrong with your dog. Her face is three times bigger than normal." She follows up this statement with a picture:

Credit: Jeff McBrayer

Mind you, this dog is my best friend. In my family, the pecking order of my love goes dog, kids, wife: and the rest of the family knows it. Would you turn around and go home or would you continue on down the road, trusting your friend will update you and take care of your pup? There is no wrong decision. That is your family member in need and hurting, but you could turn back for nothing as well.

What Do You Do If Your Pet Gets Hurt While You're Away From Home?

It is a huge dilemma, deciding what to do. If it's as bad as it looks, she could pass before you get there. If it is just an allergic reaction, give her some Benadryl and she is fine.

For us, the decision was tough. I mentally put her on her death bed, assuming the worst. I figured she'd be gone before we could get home. It pained me inside to not be able to be there for her, but there was nothing I could do from hundreds of miles away.

How Do You Decide

We pulled over and cried, we debated for half an hour on the side of the road. We went back and forth. We weighed the pros and cons, and we had lost phone service, so there was no way to get an update. We hoped for the best and that it was just an allergic reaction, as we decided there was nothing we could do and may turn around for nothing. Luckily for us, we were right. Once we had phone service again hours later, we received this pic:

Credit: Jeff McBrayer

She is doing much better and is healthy as can be. We took a gamble and it paid off. Does it mean we made the right choice? No, but it means things worked out ok. She is back to normal now, and healthy as can be.

Would you have turned around, or continued on your way? What would you do?

Credit: Jeff McBrayer

