Idaho Will Never Put Out a Welcome Mat for the Trans Community

Conservative writer and talk show host Matt Walsh summed it up in a recent speech. You come after my kids, and we won’t be friends. I’m paraphrasing his remarks. I agree. Matt is a former coworker. We weren’t friends. He didn’t socialize much because he would head home and spend quality time with his family. I admire his commitment.

There’s a small minority of men in women’s clothes in Idaho. A small minority of men who want to be women and vice versa. I don’t mean them any harm. I just believe they should stop looking for recruits.

A few years ago some of these people had a festival in a local park. The next day, the local newspaper had a two-page photo layout of the event, including some guy in a wig and dress reading stories to children.

I don’t believe it’s a stretch to say that mainstream media is the marketing and promotions arm of the movement. Maybe it’s why the paper is no longer available seven days a week and is now mailed the few days it prints. You can’t just blame competition on the Internet. A lot of readers getting ready for church that Sunday morning may have vomited at breakfast.

Once more, this is America and you can do as you please as long as you don’t assault others, however. That doesn’t mean your neighbors must applaud your actions.

I was thinking about the direction of the country as I watched a video from the Media Research Center. You can view it by clicking here. Many Americans believe we’re facing serious challenges if not outright calamity. Our debauched culture has a choice. We can make a course correction or slide completely into pagan anarchy. We don’t have the luxury of being silly people.

Get our free mobile app