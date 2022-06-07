What would you do? What would you do if somebody offered you one hundred million dollars to sell a member of your family? Does which family member matter? Does it matter who they are being sold to? In this scenario, we will assume you will never see that family member again. This isn't you selling them to your neighbor, and then you are free to see them every day, but instead, you will say goodbye forever. To keep the situation fun though, they will be safe and treated right and be in a nice home. They are not a slave or being used for anything unlawful, but have been bought to join another family. What would you do?

Would You Sell a Family Member for the Right Price?

As odd as the question is, this is a meme floating around the internet. It does make you think though, is there a price where you would justify selling a family member? Breaking it down further, which member you sell is a major deciding factor. Depending on the relationship, siblings may be easy to sell. While our kids can be annoying, the thought of selling one seems outrageous, but the argument you can make more kids can be made. Similar to the kids, our partners may drive us nuts and fights may happen, but would you sell your husband, your wife, and the father or mother of your children? Depending on the day may dictate what answer is given. Since pets are a part of the family, would you part with a pet for a hundred million dollars?

How to Justify Your Decision

While other kids can be made, new partners can be found, and new pets can be bought, the personalities will never be matched. Many of us need money to pay off debts, but is it worth sacrificing a member of the family? You can justify it by knowing it will take care of you financially, but is the cost too high? What if the money was doubled and you were offered two hundred million would you do it? Priorities are a tricky thing, and deciding what means more to you would be the factor that determines what you do.

While the offer would be very tempting, I love my kids too much and my wife most days. My dog is my favorite, so there is no way I would sell her. As much as it would be nice to be set financially for years to come, the price to get the money is too much for me and I would pass. I have never had the money and have gotten along in life pretty well, and don't know what I would be missing. I do know what I would be missing if one of my family members was gone. Each person has a different circumstance and each family dynamic is different, but if offered a hundred million dollars to sell a family member, what would you do?

