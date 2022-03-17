When you come face to face with one of your biggest fears, it can often be terrifying. When you come face to face with a giant version of it, that is downright horrifying. Many people are afraid of spiders, and it is easy to see why. They have too many legs, too many eyes, and when some bite you, it can be fatal. There is a giant spider from overseas that has made its way to the United States, and they are multiplying and moving across the country.

Giant Parachuting Spiders Taking Over East Coast

Giant parachuting spiders, called the Joro spider, are beginning to take over the East coast. These spiders have made their way from Japan and have seen their population grow the most in Georgia. They build their webs in the top of trees and when the wind blows it moves them until they parachute down to a new home. These things are freakishly huge and scary to look at. Imagine if one of these landed in your hair or on your beard.

Could the Joro Spider Come to Idaho?

While these Spiders have made their way to the East coast, it may just be a matter of time before they invade Idaho. The good news about these spiders, is their fangs are small, so they can't penetrate human skin and are nonthreatening to us. The bad news is, they are the size of a child's fist and they can parachute. The only threat they cause to humans is that being so big, they need bigger and stronger webs than most spiders.

The odds of seeing one of these spiders in Idaho anytime soon are slim, but that doesn't mean it won't happen eventually. If they are beginning to populate and scatter up and down the East coast, it is only a matter of time until they start working inland. It could take 10 years, 20 years, or longer, but odds are that they will eventually end up here.

While this massive spider may not be headed to Idaho anytime soon, it is terrifying to think that one day it will. If this thing ever makes it into my house, I will move out and let it take over. Between giant parachuting spiders, cow-killing crop wasps, a pandemic, and potentially a nuclear war on the horizon, somebody better finish their game of Jumanji soon.

