Mother's Day is approaching quickly this weekend, and many of us are scrambling to try and find the right Mother's Day gift. What many moms need is a day off, but not just from parenting, but from working. Some moms are blessed with being able to stay home, while others have to work to keep a roof over the family and food on the table. As moms across the country work hard every day, it makes you wonder, what states are the best to be a working mom and which states are the worst?

Best and Worst States for Working Moms

Credit: Alexander Dummer on Unsplash Credit: Alexander Dummer on Unsplash loading...

Recently, WalletHub released a list of the best states to live in for working moms. They judged this by a few categories, such as child care, work-life balance, and professional opportunities for women. They decided that the best state for working moms was Massachusetts. Coming in at number two was Connecticut, with Rhode Island rounding out the top three. The worst states were Louisiana as the worst, just slightly ahead of Mississippi and Alabama, to make the bottom three.

Is Idaho Good for Working Moms?

Credit: Vitolda Klein on Unsplash Credit: Vitolda Klein on Unsplash loading...

As discouraging as it is to hear, Idaho came in at 47 on the list. This list does include Washington DC, so the total is 51, not 50. When you look into the categories, the most alarming statistic working against Idaho, was they ranked dead last in childcare. The cost of care isn't the issue, but in terms of options, we have the worst childcare system in the United States. Another thing working against Idaho was when it comes to the pay gap by gender, Idaho ranked at 48.

Get our free mobile app

While these numbers are not encouraging for the state in terms of moms that need to work, each situation is different, and for some, the numbers don't matter. If you work from home and can watch your kids while working, it may not matter. For those that have older kids, child care isn't a thing for them, and they can work their job just fine. Make sure to check out the full list, and hopefully, you are a mom that can stay home and not even worry about needing to work.

Every Twin Falls House Does These 5 Spring Cleaning Jobs When spring finally has sprung, there will be a number of spring cleaning items on every Idaho home checklist.