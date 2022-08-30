What would you do? What would you do if you are coming home from the pool, lake, or river and have to go into a store, but realize your child has nothing to wear but their swimsuit? With the hot weather, many often get excited to cool off in some sort of body of water, so we get in the car in our bathing suits, and nothing else. This is fine when going to the destination and back home, but when you have to stop and pick something up or run an errand, it could be a problem. A baby can get away with this, but for an older child, a teenager, or an adult it might be a little more of a decision.

No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem?

Credit: Lisa5201 Credit: Lisa5201 loading...

With how hot this summer has been, it is not unreasonable to be tunnel vision on finding a pool, a river, or a lake to jump into and cool off. In the process of getting to your destination, it is common for things to be forgotten. The family is excited, there is much to remember, and usually, you want to get somewhere before the crowd. In the process and the excitement, you are ready to get in the water, so you only wear your bathing suit, knowing your end destination. Sometimes a curveball can be thrown and you realize you need to stop by the store for something you have forgotten, or on your way home. You realize your child or you don't have the proper attire, and that is where the debate begins. Do you go home and forget it? Do you go in and just deal with it? Do you get home get the attire you need and then come back? There are multiple choices.

Shopping In a Swim Suit

Credit: Andre Mohamed on Unsplash Credit: Andre Mohamed on Unsplash loading...

If you find yourself in this situation, depending on the store, you have a few options. You can just go in and grab what you need and deal with the looks of looking like you just got out of the water. If it is your child, most would not think much of it, or you can leave them in the car if with other people. Depending on what you need, while inconvenient, you could just skip the errand and get it another time or get by without it. You could go home, grab shoes or a shirt, or whatever you are missing and go back, but this takes more time and gas. Some will not care what others think and run into the store, while others will be more self-conscious. The best thing is to always be prepared, but with the heat we have had this summer, anticipation to cool off is high.

Get our free mobile app

This happened to me a month ago, when my son only had on his bathing suit after going swimming. We needed to stop by the store to pick up some ingredients for dinner but found ourselves in a predicament. My wife decided to stay in the car with him, but he eventually needed to go to the bathroom, and we decided to bring him in. Outside of his bare feet on the bathroom floor, it wasn't a big deal. Kids can get away with this much easier than adults. If you find yourself in this situation these next few warm weeks or next summer, what would you do?

20 Signs You're Probably Ignoring At Centennial Park