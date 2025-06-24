Next week.

You're Going to Sweat

We’ll start to see the preview this weekend, and by Monday, we could be looking at a high near 100. The same for Tuesday. We had a hot day for Western Days in Twin Falls, but it was a late spring anomaly. The next day was considerably cooler.

We’ve had a see-saw spring. Now summer is getting off to a hot start. Especially July. While much of the country was sweltering in heat earlier this week, we had snow in the mountains!

TV News Readies for Remedial Life

We could give you advice about the heat. The usual stuff you see on TV. Drink plenty of fluids, as if you’re an engine! Wear light colored clothing. Don’t drink booze. Work out early. Move to Alaska. You know the drill. The weather is hot in summer. Especially in a high desert.

You can track one mostly accurate forecast (my opinion) by clicking here.

I’ve seen some spring weather here that has been cold and wet, and then suddenly it’s like we’re in an oven. This wasn’t one of those years.

At Least We're Not Bland

I’m reminded of a story some friends told me 30 years ago. They moved to Hawaii in 1995. They told me the weather forecast was the shortest segment on the evening news. Today, sunny and nice. Tomorrow, sunny and nice…

We don’t have it that simple, and a frozen pizza doesn’t cost 20 bucks. On the other hand, they aren’t digging for boots and gloves in late October. There are trade-offs in life!

