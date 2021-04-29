BlueRock Farm Market In Twin Falls, ID Open For The Season

Blue Rock Farm Market previously known as Sprouts, is officially open for the season. The farmer's market may have a different name but it is the same place and owned by the same company. They are located at 1705 Grandview Drive North by the hospital.

According to their Facebook page they changed their name to reflect the farm that all their food comes from. Of course they have produce like fruits and vegetables, but they also have meats, milk and dairy products, baked goods and some specialty items that they make. They are open Monday through Saturday 9 am - 6 pm

This is one of my favorite places to go when I am looking for fresh fruit and vegetables. Not only is it supporting local but it is really good stuff. I got tons of pickling cucumbers a few years ago from them and it was fantastic.

They also offer CloverLeaf Creamery milk and yogurt products which is fantastic. Some different cheeses and high end meats as well. The extras that they carry are things like salad dressings, seasonings, salsas, pretty much anything that you need to make your meal that much better.

I have had some of their salad dressings and oh my goodness are they good. They also have fresh local honey and you can't go wrong with some of that. Homemade jams are pretty much heaven as well.

Like I said, it is one of my favorite places to go for food and extras that not only support local but also offer some great items for my pantry. I love this place.

