Where Would You Find the Best Fried Idaho Potatoes?

There have been some rough days when I’m driving home and need French fries. I say need instead of want. An old college friend used to refer to comfort foods as an “attitude adjustment.” I’ve sometimes pulled into the drive-thru at the McDonald’s at Heyburn and Blue Lakes in Twin Falls and simply asked for two orders of fries. My attitude instantly improves with the first bite.

While I like all kinds of potatoes, fried still tops my list.

Some months ago I asked some friends online how they liked their potatoes and offered several choices as to how you could prepare them. Potatoes of any kind was the run-away winner and, yet. While I like all kinds of potatoes, fried still tops my list.

I miss the steak fries at Blu. Crunchy outside and piping hot and soft on the inside. Once I thought I would get a second order. It was a Blu special. All you can eat fries. I was stuffed after the second order.

I was musing about the experience on Facebook. And decided to ask friends locally and from around the country about some of their favorite places for French fries.

Oddly, when I was a boy I really liked the crinkle cut served at my local bowling alley. These were frozen before frying. For years it was my gold standard. Then along came Blu and I forgot about crinkle cut!

I’m including the Facebook post below. I’m not doing a poll because I’ll leave out some great places and sometimes there are restaurants that aren’t really looking to compete in a contest. Instead, I would like you to comment about your favorite fry stop. That way, we won’t miss the mentions for some great places.