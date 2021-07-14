Which is the Better Idaho Town? Buhl or Filer?

I’ve been to Buhl three times over the last two weeks. I’ve been to Buhl five times this year. Every visit in recent months. The last prior trip was before Christmas when I was on an eggnog run. This week I discovered gasoline is cheaper in Buhl than anything I’ve seen in Twin Falls. Groceries are usually a bit more expensive there but the produce selection at Ridley’s is fabulous. It’s the equal of Fred Meyer and WinCo. I used to believe the drive was long but it seems to pass quickly and with my schedule I never deal with rush hour traffic.

The one-half million-dollar price tag almost had me choking! Nice place and two years ago it likely listed at $280,000.

So, how does it stack up with housing costs? Basically, no difference. Last week I looked at a house online located in Hagerman. A bit too far a drive for morning radio but there’s always a compromise. It was on a dead-end street and it’s not new construction. The one-half million-dollar price tag almost had me choking! Nice place and two years ago it likely listed at $280,000. So, it leaves me with Filer as an option.

Filer’s downtown has been mostly hollowed out. Even while some lovely homes have been built not far from Route 30 and along some back roads. As it’s mainly a bedroom community, I’m not sure how you revive downtown. If you work in Twin Falls, before you head home you have multiple choices for anything you would find in Filer. It’s a victim of proximity and to a degree Kimberly is similar. But Kimberly doesn’t look like it has thrown in the towel.

So, what’s the difference between two towns so much alike?

