Whining Pustule Colin Kaepernick Kills American Flag Themed Shoes

Colin Kaepernick has a strong arm and can run. Otherwise the former 49ers quarterback is about as bright as a 2-watt bulb. He ruined his football career, got a large settlement from the NFL because he couldn’t get another job (which would’ve harmed any prospective employer) and even the liberal sportscaster Bob Costas says Kaepernick isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed.

When Nike hired him as a pitch man many predicted it would harm shoe sales, however.

I’ve never purchased a Nike product, although. They might be handy for practicing urinal aim.

Godless, America hating liberals bought more shoes from Nike sweatshops. Pay no attention to the slave labor camps stitching the product!

Now Kaepernick has convinced the boss to squelch shoes honoring Independence Day. The one time quarterback insisted the Betsy Ross themed shoes celebrated American slavery.

Some garden slug working as a spokesperson at Nike claimed the flag themed sneakers were pulled because the flags weren't current. What a lame excuse!

And all of this could be a stunt. To jack up the price of shoes for our country's most sacred founding!