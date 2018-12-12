Who Knocked Over the Light Pole? TF Police Would Like to Know

Twin Falls Police have shared a video hoping to identify the vehicle in it and who may have been driving at the time. Police say someone knocked over a light pole in downtown Twin Falls on November 29, in the afternoon and someone caught the vehicle on video as it drove away. It appears to be a four-door pickup truck, light in color. Police say it happened on the 100 block of Main Avenue N. If you have any information for police call Officer Ehardt at (208) 735-4357 or cehardt@tfid.org.