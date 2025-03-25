Why Idaho is a Perfect Place for Diddling

First, get your mind out of the gutter! We’re talking about something akin to music. In the Alps, they have yodeling. In Scotland, it’s called diddling. Or it was. I found a video in my YouTube feed a few days ago. Old archival material from the BBC.

This is an Artform and Forgotten

The story follows a group of men, and I suspect they were all men at the time. They would gather for a contest and compete for their country’s top diddling prize. Keep in mind, this wasn’t a team sport. These guys self-diddled.

We entertain ourselves with rodeos and high school football, both of which are an important part of our culture. Or we have sheep traipsing through the streets of Blaine County. But how could we occupy ourselves on cold winter nights and break cabin fever? By diddling!

I could see how people would come from all over the world to diddle in Idaho.

This Could be a Tourist Draw

Plus, with all the Scottish festivals scattered across our own country where people toss logs, play their pipes, and sing traditional songs, there must be some aficionados who diddle to honor Scottish cultural heritage.

Some would say it’s why we have so many people here with Scottish ancestry.

And think of the sponsorship opportunities.

For full disclosure, I’m a member of Clan Gordon. A people known for cattle rustling, hard drinking, race car driving, and who have way too much time for writing.

