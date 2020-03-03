Why is Mike Bloomberg on Conservative Radio in Idaho?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Mike Bloomberg is paying for my raise.

A lot of people ask why Bloomberg heavily advertises on my program. First, I consider it a compliment. Second, we can’t turn down political buys. Third, he’s covering a lot of expenses in this building. Fourth, he's spending money everywhere!

Will it make a difference in Idaho? Possibly in the primary. Bernie Sanders was the choice of the state’s Democrats four years ago but it was a two person race. It could remain four through March 10th, when the primary wagon pulls into town. Bloomberg could exploit the division. There are 25 total Democrat delegates here and five of those are superdelegates. Small potatoes (pun intended!) compared with well over 400 delegates in California.

The State House Minority Leader told me Bloomberg would spend a lot of money but she was non-committal when it came to publicly offering him any support (she’s a Democrat).

I’m not sure what Idaho Democrats believe when it comes to the Second Amendment. Many older native Idahoans have been Democrats since long before the party took a hard left turn on gun rights. They wouldn’t likely care for Bloomberg.

When it comes to protecting yourself with a firearm, the former New York City Mayor is a bit condescending when asked about his armed bodyguards. You can watch his response by clicking this link.

In his view, he needs the protection and you don’t, however. If you could afford a team of bodyguards (as he can) then, by all means, hire some former cops to look out for you. He also suggests the voter asking him the question wants crazed people and children to have access to firearms. Oh, and he doesn’t tell the truth about background checks.

He’s a little man in more than one way. Still, we’ll gladly take his money.