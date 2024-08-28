Wildfire Should Have Idaho Contemplating Secession

When the Big Burn ravaged the panhandle in 1910, it came near the end of a hot and dry summer. Then the weather changed and the skies opened with moisture. But only after millions of acres had burned.

Picture by Bill Colley. Picture by Bill Colley. loading...

Last week I spoke with mining engineer Darr Moon. He lives in Custer County and has been watching the fire sweep across the valleys below. He was hoping to see snow over last weekend. Higher elevations in California, Montana, and Wyoming had snow. We had none. A blanket of snow would be a huge assist to firefighters.

This morning, his wife was driving from home to her job in Boise. It required detours. She telephoned my radio show and bemoaned the lack of moisture anytime soon in our weather forecast. She witnessed small tent cities where hundreds of firefighters were sleeping on the ground. When they can catch a break for some shuteye.

The Big Burn changed fire policy in the United States. In recent memory we’ve seen massive fires in Hawaii, California, Oregon, and now Idaho. What’s it going to take to alter the current land management policy?

You can whine all you want about climate change as a cause, but veterans of forestry, and people who’ve lived in our hotspots for years have made it clear. Log it, graze it, or watch it burn!

Dorothy Moon explained the state was ready to move forward with logging efforts, but the Biden White House and its radical environmentalists blocked the plan. You could believe the communists and marginal human beings in charge at the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management want to see the West burn. To further their globalist agenda.

Get our free mobile app