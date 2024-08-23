Idaho Burns and the Environmentalists Fiddle

The federal government needs to get the hell out of Idaho! The fires currently wiping out our forests and history could’ve been minimized by some simple logic. Instead, policy is being made by tree-spiking, granola-chomping, and hemp skirt-wearing kooks like Tracy Stone-Manning at the Bureau of Land Management. Our forests won’t survive another four years of liberal madness.

Gold miner Darr Moon joined us on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX, while he was high atop the Custer Mine. He was watching the fire, which was wiping out Stanley as it burned fiercely. Moon lives by the adage Log it, Graze it, or Watch it Burn. He remembers a time during his childhood 60 years ago when wildfire was rare in Idaho, and the forest floor and high desert weren’t covered in organic fuel. You can hear the discussion by clicking here.

We referenced the new lawsuit by neighboring Utah that could result in the BLM being kicked out of that state. We need our state leaders and congressional delegation to get behind such an idea.

But Moon warns there are very few people who today know logging. And ranchers face the wrath of a distant regulatory apparatus. A return to a sane process that existed before the granola gang imposed their minority will on the overall populace.

Many of us love the mountains around Stanley. We’re left with only memories because the land and the wildlife aren’t likely to return in our lifetimes.

A united front from a handful of neighboring states could bring the Washington bureaucrats to their knees.

