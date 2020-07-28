Wildfire South of Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are working to contain a fire south of Kimberly in the South Hills foothill area this morning.

According to Bureau of Land Management, the Willow Fire is about 13 miles south of Kimberly near the Indian Springs Road and is eating through grass and brush. Fire crews are working in an area that is difficult to access because of the terrain. This morning it had already burned about 25 acres.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect because of thunderstorm activity across southern Idaho. A containment time has not been set.