(KLIX) – Anglers who had plans to visit the South Fork of the Salmon River for Chinook fishing this summer will have to make other plans.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says thee won’t be any legal Chinook fishing this season in the river due to low hatchery fish counts.

The department said in a news release:

Chinook fishing has been very limited this year with the only Chinook fishing currently open on the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River, and there was a fairly brief fishing season on the Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers.

While there won’t be any Chinook fishing on the river this year, Fish and Game says, through help from the McCall fish hatchery, future fishing opportunities will likely be positive.