William Hearst Relative Partner In $30 Million Idaho Estate Sale

There are a number of incredible properties that share shoreline along Idaho's Lake Coeur d' Alene, but one stands out not just for its structural grandeur, but because it happens to be among the top most expensive homes in all the Gem State.

Media giant and American politician William Randolph Hearst's progressive publishing made it into the hands of Americans throughout the late-1800s to mid-1900s. He controlled one of less than a handful of media empires in the country during this time period in United States history. The grandson of Hearst's was recently involved in the sale of one of Idaho's most expensive, lakeside properties.

SkyPine Estate is perhaps the crown jewel of Idaho properties. It's located on Lake Coeur d' Alene, which is more than 500 miles north of Twin Falls. The property was sold for $30 million earlier in the year to a company that is connected to the media mogul's family, according to details shared by the Wall Street Journal.

The massive, 16,000-plus square-foot estate, which has its own jet hanger, spans 18-acres in Worley, Idaho. The 2020 sale of the decade old estate comes with the label of being one of the most expensive real estate transactions in Idaho's history, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The property is approximately 30 miles from Spokane, Washington. No details were given as to exactly what role Hearst's grandson played in the purchasing of the lakeside marvel. The Wall Street Journal only mentions Hearst's kin has ties to the company who took the estate off the previous owner's hands.