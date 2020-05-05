Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Most of southern Idaho could see high winds with gust greater than 40 mph on Wednesday. The U.S. National Weather Service in Boise issued a Wind Advisory for western, south central and eastern Idaho beginning at 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., some areas winds could last longer into the evening.

For the western Magic Valley, winds could range anywhere from 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph. The Weather Service said winds in the area could move unsecured objects and cause some property damage, including broken tree limbs. Drivers operating high vehicles should also drive with caution on north-south roads with and expect cross winds with blowing dust and reduced visibility.

In other parts of the Magic Valley the U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a High Wind Warning for the areas of Burley, Shoshone, and Malta which could see even stronger winds anywhere from 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph. Damage could include blown down trees, power lines with widespread power outages. Drivers of high profile vehicles should travel with caution along Interstate-86 and expect blowing dust with lower visibility.

Under a High Wind Advisory the NWS recommends: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Visibility will be reduced as well.