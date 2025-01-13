Winter is About to Remind Idaho It Still Has a Punch

We’ll see it by the weekend, if not sooner. Daytime forecasts for some days next week suggest we won’t break out of the 20-degree range for high temperatures. Overnight lows will be worse.

We’ve been colder. Much colder. January of 2017 comes to mind. One morning I drove to work with a low temperature of 16 below zero. I’ve lived through worse than that. I was working on a story in January of 1994 in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York. One morning I woke to 46 below zero. That wasn’t wind chill, but actual temperature. We’re not going to see anything that bad, but my experience is that once we get a forecast, it can often get worse. Dry air gets cold and fast.

On the good side, we aren’t looking at any serious snowfall. I say that and realize I may be eating my words. Long-range forecasts have ways of changing in a couple of days, making planning notoriously difficult. But look at it this way, every day is one closer to spring, and we could be living in a place like Los Angeles. Those people would gladly trade places right now.

Looking back at history, Idaho has had a mild winter in the valleys. The snowpack in the mountains is looking to be above average and will ensure a decent growing season when irrigation ditches are full.

So let’s be happy. Or until a friend in Florida sends me another tantalizing screenshot of her daytime high.

