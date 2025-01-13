Winter is About to Remind Idaho It Still Has a Punch

Winter is About to Remind Idaho It Still Has a Punch

Credit Bill Colley.

We’ll see it by the weekend, if not sooner.  Daytime forecasts for some days next week suggest we won’t break out of the 20-degree range for high temperatures.  Overnight lows will be worse.

We’ve been colder.  Much colder.  January of 2017 comes to mind.  One morning I drove to work with a low temperature of 16 below zero.  I’ve lived through worse than that.  I was working on a story in January of 1994 in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York.  One morning I woke to 46 below zero.  That wasn’t wind chill, but actual temperature.  We’re not going to see anything that bad, but my experience is that once we get a forecast, it can often get worse.  Dry air gets cold and fast.

On the good side, we aren’t looking at any serious snowfall.  I say that and realize I may be eating my words. Long-range forecasts have ways of changing in a couple of days, making planning notoriously difficult.  But look at it this way, every day is one closer to spring, and we could be living in a place like Los Angeles.  Those people would gladly trade places right now.

Looking back at history, Idaho has had a mild winter in the valleys.  The snowpack in the mountains is looking to be above average and will ensure a decent growing season when irrigation ditches are full.

So let’s be happy.  Or until a friend in Florida sends me another tantalizing screenshot of her daytime high.

News Radio 1310 KLIX logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings, from planned communities to college towns.  

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: frigid, snow, winter
Categories: General, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX