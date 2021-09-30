Winter IS Coming: Pressurized Irrigation In Twin Falls, ID Shut Off Soon

Pressurized irrigation is seasonal and the City of Twin Falls made the announcement that pressurized irrigation will be shut off October 15th. Homeowners who are attached to pressurized irrigation should get ready to winterize their systems.

According to the City of Twin Falls, the crews will start shutting down and winterizing the irrigation stations. For those who have sprinkler systems it is probably a good idea to start scheduling sprinkler blow outs and winterizing your home.

There is still conservation efforts for those under pressurized irrigation so if you are still watering your lawns and you have low water pressure you can still go to the city's website to find times that water consumption is less so you can have more pressure.

It was a rough year for those on pressurized irrigation since we were is such a rough drought. I know I am not the only one hoping for a better turn out of rain and snow so we can get those reserves back up and the water flow on a more normal rate next year.

Also, good news for those who hate mowing and lawn care, with pressurized irrigation system means that you will not have to worry about it after a few more weeks. Winterizing your sprinklers is on my next list of things to do. I don't want to have to replace all my sprinklers next year because it froze and broke.

Get our free mobile app

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.