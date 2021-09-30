Winter IS Coming: Pressurized Irrigation In Twin Falls, ID Shut Off Soon
Pressurized irrigation is seasonal and the City of Twin Falls made the announcement that pressurized irrigation will be shut off October 15th. Homeowners who are attached to pressurized irrigation should get ready to winterize their systems.
According to the City of Twin Falls, the crews will start shutting down and winterizing the irrigation stations. For those who have sprinkler systems it is probably a good idea to start scheduling sprinkler blow outs and winterizing your home.
There is still conservation efforts for those under pressurized irrigation so if you are still watering your lawns and you have low water pressure you can still go to the city's website to find times that water consumption is less so you can have more pressure.
It was a rough year for those on pressurized irrigation since we were is such a rough drought. I know I am not the only one hoping for a better turn out of rain and snow so we can get those reserves back up and the water flow on a more normal rate next year.
Also, good news for those who hate mowing and lawn care, with pressurized irrigation system means that you will not have to worry about it after a few more weeks. Winterizing your sprinklers is on my next list of things to do. I don't want to have to replace all my sprinklers next year because it froze and broke.