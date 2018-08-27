Winter Is Coming – Snow Falls On Idaho Mountains

It isn't totally out of the ordinary for snow to fall high on Idaho mountains before the end of August. But, it still seems weird. Our summer isn't even over yet and kids are back in school and now snow has fallen near Brundage! KBOI 2 has a picture of the snow on their Facebook page.

That mixed with the fact that we haven't been able to go outside for a few weeks because of the smoke, makes it feel like our summer is being taken away from us. There was also snow on the ground at Glacier Nation Park this morning. How do you feel about the snow season already upon us?