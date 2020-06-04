Woman Charged with Felony for Defacing Idaho Capital

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Boise woman is facing a felony charge of graffiti for allegedly spray painting part of the Idaho State Capitol on Wednesday. Idaho State Police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Heatherly for felony malicious injury to property during the otherwise peaceful protest held Wednesday evening.

ISP said in a statement a concerned citizen reported to Capital Mall Security blue spray paint on the columns and facade on the south side of the Capital. ISP and Boise Police found evidence that led them to identify Heatherly as the suspect and took her into custody near the statehouse.

ISP said the felony charge was filed because of the estimated damage to the building was more than $1,000. Police say two juveniles who were with Heatherly may also face charged.

Ada County Sheriff's Office

In a separate incident during the gathering ISP also arrested Madison Allen, 18, on petit theft, and drug related charges, for allegedly taking a flag from someone else.