Woman Killed in Three-car Crash Near Atomic City

ATOMIC CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-A three-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Arco woman Tuesday afternoon in Butte County.

Susan Coon, 59, had been driving a Chevrolet Equinox on U.S. Highway 20 when she didn't slow down in time for a Nissan Altima in front of her attempting to make a left-hand turn onto U.S. Highway 26 and collided with it, according to Idaho State Police.

Coon's vehicle spun around and was hit by a Dodge Caravan going the other direction, she died from her injuries. The driver's of the other vehicles were taken to area hospitals. The junction of U.S. 20 and 26 was blocked for about four hours.