Adult Killed, Juveniles Injured in Crash Near Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Nampa woman was killed and two juveniles injured in a crash Saturday afternoon just east of Caldwell. According to Idaho State Police, the 55-year-old had been driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup on U.S. Highway 26 near Madison Road when it was hit by a 2017 Ram pickup pulling a utility trailer that had crossed the centerline. The Ram was being driven by a juvenile driver from Middleton. The driver of the Toyota died at the scene, two juvenile passengers were taken to a local hospital. Everyone involved had been wearing a seat belt according to ISP. The crash blocked traffic for about three hours.

