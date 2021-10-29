22-year-old Killed in Fiery Crash Near Swan Valley

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A young driver from Sugar City was killed in a crash with a semi-truck near Swan Valley Friday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, a 22-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a 2001 Ford F-250 when a tire blew out at around 2:39 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26. The Ford went across the center line and struck a semi-truck causing the trailer to catch fire and ignited a bushfire nearby. The Ford's driver died at the scene. A 33-year-old passenger in the semi-truck had to be taken to a nearby hospital. Both the passenger and driver of the semi had been wearing seat belts. The crash blocked traffic on the highway for a little more than an hour.

