Earlier this week a woman jumped into the scalding hot waters of a Yellowstone spring to rescue one of her dogs. She is now in a medically induced coma with severe burns all over her body and the dog she rescued has sadly passed away from its injuries.

Woman Braves Boiling Yellowstone Water To Save Her Dog

On Tuesday, the woman had just exited her car when one of her dogs took off and ended up in the hot spring. She immediately jumped in to rescue the pup and her father then had to rescue her from the hot water. According to the story on Newsweek, the water at the Maiden's Grave Spring is 200 degrees.

The woman is now in a medically induced coma and will remain so for the next few weeks. She has second-degree burns on roughly 70 percent of her body and about 20 percent of her body has third-degree burns.

GoFundMe Set Up For Woman Burned In Yellowstone Hot Pot

The recovery will be a long one for the woman burned in the Yellowstone hot spring while attempting to rescue her dog. A fundraiser has been set up by her sister to get money to pay for the hospital and care expenses. The GoFundMe goal is to raise $200,000 (originally the goal was $45,000) and currently has nearly $50,000 in donations.

Dangers Of Pets In Yellowstone

There have been a few stories about family pets causing issues in national parks recently. There was a video of a pit bull who was tossed around by a bison in Yellowstone and another video of a dog who got way too close to another bison in Grand Teton Nation Park.

I didn't find any report of whether the woman will be fined for going off a path in the national park.

