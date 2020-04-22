Work Begins on New Locust St Sidewalk in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls pedestrians will have a new place to walk in about mid-summer as the city begins work on a new section of sidewalk. The city of Twin Falls announced work has started on new sidewalks on Locust Street North between Falls Avenue and North College Road; work will continue into the summer and should be complete by July.

Crews are working to pour new walkways with curb and ramps while updating and repairing older curbs and gutter. JS Custom Crete is the contractor doing the work along Locust Street North.

The city said Locust Street should remain open while crews are working, but drivers should expect some delays and recommends people find alternate routes.