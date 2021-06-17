HOLLISTER, Idaho (KLIX)-Travelers will have to slow down for a sealcoating project on U.S. Highway 93 between the Nevada state line and the community of Hollister beginning next week (June 21).

The Idaho Transportation Department announced work will begin Monday and last through July on a 27 mile stretch of U.S. 93. “This project will cover a substantial amount of highway but operations are expected to move fairly quickly,” Project Manager Kenny Lively said in a prepared statement. “We will begin work at the Nevada State Line and then proceed north on US-93 through Hollister.” Sealcoating needs to be done in hot weather to allow the rock material to stick to oil that is put down on the highway. Sealcoating helps preserve and lengthen the lifetime of a road and creates a skid-resistant surface. Drivers are reminded to slow down while work is being done for safety of the workers and the loose chips can cause windshield damage.

While work is being on on U.S. 93 traffic will be reduced to one lane Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be delays for traffic in the construction zone. Flaggers and pilot cars will guide motorists through the construction zone. The project is being done for $1.6 million by Geneva Rock Products.