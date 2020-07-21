Magic Valley Rest Areas to Close for Chip Seal Projects

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several rest areas in the Magic Valley will be closed for pavement work through the end of the month and early August.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the rest areas near Hagerman, Bliss, Sublett and just south of Bellevue are slated for seal coating projects and will require the facilities be closed for periods of time.

The earliest project is the Timmerman Rest Area at the junction of Idaho Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 20 and is expected to extend from today to Wednesday, July 22. The Bliss Rest area on Interstate 84 is scheduled for July 28 to July 30. The Hagerman Rest Area on U.S. Highway 30 is set for July 30 to July 31. The Cotterel Rest Areas east of Declo on Interstate 84 is scheduled for August 3 to August 5.

The seal coating, a mix of oil and rock chips, will help maintain and preserve the pavement at the rest areas and provide better traction for drivers, according to ITD. Message boards and barricades will be put up to warn drivers of the closures. All work is dependent on good weather and could change the construction dates.