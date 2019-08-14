Yes, Salmon Cannons are Really a Thing (and They’re AWESOME)

When I first heard about salmon cannons, I checked the calendar to see if it was April 1. Nope, it's not a joke. Salmon cannons are real and I've learned that they're also awesome.

Salmon cannons are not a super-new technology. It's been a thing for a few years now. It was developed by a company called Whooshh Innovations to help salmon overcome man-made obstacles like dams so they can get upstream and spawn.

It gets even better. Dr. Kash Sirinanda shared this video on Twitter. The internet has gone insane with remakes of his video including this spectacular one with Super Mario Brothers music.

Brilliant. Absolutely brilliant. It helps the salmon population and now it's hilarious, too. That's a win-win for sure.