Two Magic Valley Cities Win in ‘Operation Facelift’

(KLIX) – A couple of Magic Valley cities have won in a region-wide community revitalization contest.

Operation Facelift 2019, by the Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization (SIEDO) and sponsored by community partners, invites area cities to complete revitalization projects. This year it has selected Fairfield as the “Best Placemaking Facelift” and Rupert as the “Best Small Business Facelift.” Glenns Ferry, just outside the Magic Valley, won the “Best Community Art Facelift.”

“We want to thank all of the communities who participated in this year’s Operation Facelift,” SIEDO Executive Director Connie Stopher said in a statement. “Each year we’re amazed at what Southern Idaho communities come together to accomplish, completing projects that make their communities stronger, more creative and more business friendly.”

Winners of this year’s contest will be presented with their awards at SIEDO’s annual Summit in October.

To participate in Operation Facelift, according to SIEDO, communities across the Magic Valley were invited to participated in a project or projects of their choice between April and July. Contact Stopher at connies@southernidaho.org.