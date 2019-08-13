Pickup Found of Missing Idaho Man, Search Continues

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A pickup belonging to a man missing since late July has been located as the search continues for the owner in southern Idaho.

According to the Jerome Police Department, the teal Ford F150 pickup belonging to missing man Craig Barnett has been found, although they did not say where it was located. Barnett was last seen on July 25, with the pickup truck and was thought to have been camping somewhere in southern Idaho. Barnett is listed on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse as having a tattoo of a lizard on his right thigh and a mole on his right cheek.

He is about 5'7", 180 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. The Jerome Police Department has asked the public to keep an eye out for Barnett and call them if he is spotted. You can call the Jerome Police Department at 208-324-4328 or SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911 with information on this missing person.