Many people struggle with depression, and it can often lead to unfortunate outcomes if not handled and dealt with properly. Too many times when people get depressed, they feel they can't talk about it and isolate themselves until they deal with it themselves, unfortunately, leading to suicide. This is a tragic end to anybody's life and is a cause of death that needs to come down. A local group in Twin Falls will be holding a special event this spring to raise awareness for suicide prevention and will unite the community as well.

Red Day in Twin Falls

Credit: engin akyurt on Unsplash Credit: engin akyurt on Unsplash loading...

Keller Williams Realty Service will be putting on an event in Twin Falls on Thursday, May 12 to help raise awareness for suicide prevention, and it will be called "Red Day." The event will take place from 11 AM to 1 pm and 2 PM to 4 PM. It will consist of many people wearing red the whole day and will be at multiple locations across town. This will be a national event and will be a great way to unite the community for a good cause.

Where is Red Day is Taking Place?

Credit: Brooke Cagle on Unsplash Credit: Brooke Cagle on Unsplash loading...

The red day will be taking place at multiple locations throughout May 12. From 11 AM to 1 PM they will be gathering out in front of Fred Myers, Twin Falls Visitor Center, Magic Valley Mall, Five Points, and the Lynwood Shopping Center. From 2 PM until 4 PM everyone will be in front of Twin Falls Junior and Senior High Schools. If you or someone you know struggle with suicidal thoughts or have attempted suicide, make sure to stop by as they will have prevention resources for anyone that needs them.

Get our free mobile app

If you would like to participate, make sure to wear red and go to one of the locations. Those looking to donate can go by the Fred Myers location, where they will be collecting monetary donations, socks, and art supplies. Suicide is hard for people to talk about, but get out and help spread awareness and maybe help prevent someone that is struggling with thoughts of it. Spread awareness and spend the day with others in the community by wearing red on Red Day this spring.

8 Must-Follow Facebook Groups In Twin Falls The Magic Valley has a lot of cool, informative, and entertaining groups that you should definitely follow if you live around Twin Falls.