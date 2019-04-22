You May See Or Hear F-18 Fighter Jets In Idaho Skies This Week

If you were around Twin Falls in the summer of 2008 or 2012 then you know how loud the military jets can be when they fly through the Idaho skies. If you weren't around for either of those airshows in Twin Falls you may get a small taste of what it was like this week. The Idaho Air National Guard is inviting some friends over from Virginia to play and they are bringing their big toys.

The U.S. Navy is sending over 11 F-18 Hornets to do aerial practicing with the Idaho based A-10 Thunderbolts . KIVI reports that the training will start Tuesday and, out of courtesy to the public, will not go past 10 p.m. The jets will leave Gowen Field each afternoon and evening and head south to the airspace generally used by the Idaho National Guard near the Mountain Home Air Force Base. So, while that may not seem like a big deal to us in the Magic Valley, we know better and that the operations of Mountain Home are often heard in Twin Falls (even if they won't admit that the sounds are from them ).

The F-18 is the jet used by the Blue Angels and the video below gives you a feel for what these jets are capable of. Whether we'll see any of the flight fun remains a mystery. Just watch the sky and listen for the rumbles over the next week and you may catch a glimpse of the fighter jets.