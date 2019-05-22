You Must Visit Idaho’s Field of Heroes

An Idaho field will resemble Arlington National Cemetery. Even if only for a few days. It’s called the Field of Heroes. It’s at Century High School in Pocatello. It honors thousands of America’s war dead since September 11 th , 2001. Volunteers place markers with the name of every fallen member of our armed forces.

People come from across the country to view the field. National TV networks have visited.

A few years ago I rose early on a Saturday morning and made the drive. I arrived as one of the day’s first visitors. There was still dew on the grass as I walked silently through the rows. Seeing the sea of crosses and stars you can get an emotional response. It was very much the case for me when I found the name of one young man from my home county. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. His mother and my sister work together and are friends.

I took pictures and quickly texted home.

All of these names had families. Memorial Day weekend isn’t a celebratory holiday. It’s commemorative and contemplative. The Field of Heroes is a monument, even if only temporary, to the last fill measure of devotion.