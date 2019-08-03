Your iPhone Could be Hacked by Text – Here’s How to Stay Safe

Six iPhone security vulnerabilities have been uncovered that let hackers access your phone simply by sending you a malware-ridden iMessage.

Apple has now fixed five of them.

The holes in Apple's iOS software allow a hacker to take control of your phone by simply sending you a bugged message.

Of the six flaws found by Google's Project Zero team, Apple has now patched five.

To protect yourself, simply update to the latest version of iOS.

Four of the six – including the one not yet patched by Apple – allow a hacker to break into your phone by sending you an iMessage filled with malicious code.

The find pretty much contradicts recent suggestions by Apple that it's the company to turn to if you care about privacy and security.

Research was carried out by a team at Project Zero, Google's security research group that tracks down so-called "zero day" vulnerabilities. These bugs are named as such because whoever's in charge of the software has "zero days" to find a solution. They're a valuable tool for hackers and are constantly being hoarded by cyber criminals and intelligence agencies, while others attempt to find and fix them.

All you need to do is open the message and the cyber crook has remote access to your iPhone.

From here, they can copy files like your photos, messages and possibly your bank details – or even crash your phone, wiping everything on it.

Other flaws found by Google allowed hackers to break into your iPad or Mac computer using similar methods.

If you think your phone has been hacked and compromised already, go here for some troubleshooting options.