Your Ultimate 2019 Guide To Fall Events In The Magic Valley

Getty Engineer824

This is the season for pumpkin spice, colored leaves, haunted houses, and corn mazes! The leaves will start changing in just a few weeks and the haunted attractions will be opening their scary door soon too. But, there will be a smaller number of local corn mazes in the Magic Valley as two of the biggest mazes will not be happening this year. Luckily there are other options and plenty of Fall and Halloween activities and events around Southern Idaho.

  • 1

    HAUNTED HOUSES

  • 2

    CORN MAZES

    TWIN FALLS CORN MAZE

    The Twin Falls Corn Maze will not be happening this year.

    CSI CORN MAZE

    The CSI Corn Maze will not be happening this year. They will instead be hosting the Ugly Kernel Farm Run. The event will be a 1.25 mile run through a six acre corn maze. Register with the CSI Horticulture Club.

    MAGIC VALLEY CORN MAZE

    The Magic Valley Corn maze opens September 30th in Hansen. They'll have new additions to the event plus more happening in the haunted forest. Info on their Facebook page.

    KASOTA CORN MAZE

    Kasota Park hasn't posted info yet online or returned our messages for information about their Fall plans.

    BURLEY STRAW MAZE

    The Burley Straw Maze is ready to open on September 20th, 2019. They have a slide, zip lines and pumpkin patch. Full details on their website.

    TUBBS BERRY FARM STRAW BALE MAZE

    Tubbs' Berry Farm, Pumpkin Patch, and Straw Maze will open September 20th and will be open Monday through Saturday. There is a pumpkin patch, giant slide, kid playground, hayrides, and petting zoo. Full details on their website.

We will update this post as more information or events are added so check back often!

