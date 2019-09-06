Your Ultimate 2019 Guide To Fall Events In The Magic Valley

2

TWIN FALLS CORN MAZE

The Twin Falls Corn Maze will not be happening this year.

CSI CORN MAZE

The CSI Corn Maze will not be happening this year. They will instead be hosting the Ugly Kernel Farm Run. The event will be a 1.25 mile run through a six acre corn maze. Register with the CSI Horticulture Club.

MAGIC VALLEY CORN MAZE

The Magic Valley Corn maze opens September 30th in Hansen. They'll have new additions to the event plus more happening in the haunted forest. Info on their Facebook page.

KASOTA CORN MAZE

Kasota Park hasn't posted info yet online or returned our messages for information about their Fall plans.

BURLEY STRAW MAZE

The Burley Straw Maze is ready to open on September 20th, 2019. They have a slide, zip lines and pumpkin patch. Full details on their website.

TUBBS BERRY FARM STRAW BALE MAZE

Tubbs' Berry Farm, Pumpkin Patch, and Straw Maze will open September 20th and will be open Monday through Saturday. There is a pumpkin patch, giant slide, kid playground, hayrides, and petting zoo. Full details on their website.