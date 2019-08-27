The Farmstead Unveils 2019 MaiZe Design

It's a big year for the Lowe Family Farmstead! Not only have the unveiled the design for their 2019 Corn MaiZe, it'll be their first year showing it off to families at their new location!

For the past week, The Farmstead has been dropping some very adorable clues as to what this year's design will look like and rewarded a few lucky fans with anytime admission tickets for posting their guesses. If you were following along with the clues and guessed The Very Hungry Caterpillar, you were right!

Based on the children's book by Eric Carle, they year's maze not only follows the life of a caterpillar who's on a pretty extreme binge eat that begins with produce, it also pays tribute to the Idaho farms that produce more than 180 commodities that get shipped all over the world!

Your first chance to check it out will be Friday, September 20. When you load up the car, don't forget that The Farmstead has moved locations. The previous site was sold to ICCU and Ball Ventures Ahlquist who plan to build a hotel, retail space, housing and medical offices there.

The Lowe Family knew the land was for sale and had been preparing to move the fall attraction to its new location at 2500 S Eagle Road in Kuna. The new location will allow them to do some cool things that they haven't done in the past like day and night light parades.