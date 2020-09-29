Magic Valley Corn Maze And Haunted Forest Open Sept 30th

The Magic Valley corn Maze and Haunted Forest officially opens up their attraction on Wednesday September 30th. You can start booking your group and get tickets now.

The Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest is located at 4334 E 3700 N in Hansen. They have a ton of attractions as well. There is slides, free games, a corn cannon, campfire, photos, the Magic Valley Express and a petting zoo.

It will only last through Halloween and you get discounts if you do a group tour and book one. That sounds like a blast. They will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday by appointment only and Saturday they have their normal maze from noon until 7 p.m. but starting at dusk everything gets haunted. Their last ticket will get sold at 11 p.m. They will be closed Sundays.

I totally need to find a group of friends who would be willing to book a haunted attraction appointment with me so I can check it out. I also never want to miss an opportunity to go to a petting zoo.

General admission is $6 except on Haunted Forest times. Children 10 and under are $12 and 11 and up are $15. Children under the age of 3 are free. Everything corn maze, straw maze and haunted are all the best things about fall in my opinion.