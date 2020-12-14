YouTube Cracks Down on My Conservative Channel

It’s open season on conservatives. As some of you know, a former coworker and I created a YouTube channel just a few months ago. We saw it as a good way to cross promote our radio programs. Things started slowly and then we started seeing a spike in subscribers. One video picked up in excess of 800 views and we started believing we were on our way.

Then as the election passed, social media (long in the tank for liberal candidates) started issuing warnings with content it didn’t like. Our videos came with disclaimers. Then news about the tech giants rigging algorithms to reduce the impact of conservatives in computer searches. Actually, this isn’t new but it looks as if the effort increased.

YouTube, Facebook and Twitter are independent businesses and aren’t required to provide equal access. Fellow travelers in mainstream media, academia and the Democrat Party were also pressuring the tech giants to silence dissent under the umbrella it was insurrectionist.

We started to see a drop in our page views in recent weeks. On Saturday morning I shared the decline in a conversation with my friend. Then we recorded an episode, which he loaded to YouTube. Then he went to a gun range. Later he learned our video had been rejected. Eventually he was able to post at his personal channel. Which leads me to believe our channel has ruffled the feathers of the liberals at YouTube.

I’m now testing an upstart competitor. It’s called Rumble. It doesn’t censor content. Even the liberal Michael Moore endorses Rumble for a commitment to the marketplace of ideas. I’ve been riffing on some ideas and then posting. Loading is a bit slower but the quality appears solid.

First they came for the conservatives. I said nothing because I wasn’t a conservative…