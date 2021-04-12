YouTube Star Raina Huang Gobbles Twin Falls Grub

I did some research on Raina Huang. She’s a YouTube sensation with one heck of an appetite. It’s called competitive eating. I had seen she was trying some of our favorite haunts in the Magic Valley and then over the weekend saw a post from the Depot Grill Facebook page. She wolfed down the “Train Wreck” in just over 10 minutes.

One website I read after seeing the post suggests she could be making as much as $300,000 a year off her eating videos. She must also have one heck of a workout regime. Huang doesn’t appear to be carrying a spare tire. I watched one of her videos where she and a friend tackled a pizza that weighed several pounds. She doesn’t take small bites or nibbles. She rolls the slice and down the hatch.

The videos are also a great promotion for American restaurants. It’s a shot in the arm after the last 13 months of pandemic and restrictions across the country. Before COVID-19, Depot Grill was a common stop at six o’clock on Sunday mornings for me.

There’s some training that goes into competitive eating. At the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest I notice many of the best dunk the dogs and buns in water before inhaling each combo.

I would think wing eating contests would require some similar skills. It surprises me the country’s top contest for chicken wings takes place in Philadelphia and not in Buffalo. Although, which place would you rather visit?

You can watch one of Huang’s videos below.