10 Idaho Themed Baby Names For 2021

After the COVID 19 pandemic and quarantine we might be seeing a baby boom in 2020. If you are in Idaho we have a few unique names that might be perfect for your baby being born in 2021.

Sure there are a ton of names that didn't make the list but could have. What kind of unique names would you add to the list?

 

  • 1

    Dierks

    Kind of like Dierkes Lake

  • 2

    Nature

    What better Idaho name than that?!

  • 3

    Hunter

    That is a pretty epic Idaho name

  • 4

    Coil River

    That is a synonym for Snake River, see what we did there?

  • 5

    Clayton

    There is a town in Idaho named Clayton. Perfect

  • 6

    Oakley

    Again, a beautiful name and a town in Idaho named Oakley

  • 7

    Kimber

    or Kimberly

  • 8

    Murphy

    It is a synonym for a potato

  • 9

    Sage

    Idaho is covered in sage

  • 10

    Rex

    Like Rexburg or T-Rex, whatever works

Good luck with all the 2021 babies and parents!

