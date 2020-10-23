10 Idaho Themed Baby Names For 2021
After the COVID 19 pandemic and quarantine we might be seeing a baby boom in 2020. If you are in Idaho we have a few unique names that might be perfect for your baby being born in 2021.
Sure there are a ton of names that didn't make the list but could have. What kind of unique names would you add to the list?
- 1
Dierks
Kind of like Dierkes Lake
- 2
Nature
What better Idaho name than that?!
- 3
Hunter
That is a pretty epic Idaho name
- 4
Coil River
That is a synonym for Snake River, see what we did there?
- 5
Clayton
There is a town in Idaho named Clayton. Perfect
- 6
Oakley
Again, a beautiful name and a town in Idaho named Oakley
- 7
Kimber
or Kimberly
- 8
Murphy
It is a synonym for a potato
- 9
Sage
Idaho is covered in sage
- 10
Rex
Like Rexburg or T-Rex, whatever works