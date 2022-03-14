As a parent, it makes sense that you have the right to name your child whatever you want. However, there are some laws in Idaho and the United States that prevent certain names from being allowed on birth certificates.

Names That Are Considered Illegal In Idaho

Idaho doesn't have a ton of laws on the books when it comes to names. The one thing that it does say is that only letters are permitted. That means if you want to name your child $ean or Mon1ka that is a no-go. Most of the time, however, this isn't really a problem with children, but rather, adults wishing to change their names.

Names That Are Considered Illegal In Much Of The United States

In the United States, it is actually illegal to name a child or change your name, to a variety of different things. Symbols and numbers are, again, prohibited. Names like "Adolf Hitler", "Santa Claus" and "Jesus Christ" aren't allowed in many states.

Strange Name Laws In Other States

In Arizona, you have to limit your child's name to 141 characters. That is very specific. Other states have you limit it to 30 characters. States like California, New Jersey, and Nebraska won't allow obscene names, but it is unclear who decides if that name qualifies as such. In Florida, if parents don't agree on a name the state gets to pick the name.

You can check out more strange naming laws here. It can be broken down state by state.

