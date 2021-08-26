10 Phrases You Should Never Utter To An Idahoan
Idaho has been an awesome and welcoming community to me. I have also tried to avoid saying anything super controversial. If you are new to the area, Idahoans will be friendly but don't say these phrases or it may end up in a fight.
- 1
"There is nothing to do here"
There is so much to do here, especially if you like the outdoors. If you do not like the outdoors there is a good chance you won't like it here. Telling an Idahoan there is nothing to do here will likely end with them telling you that you should probably leave.
- 2
"Fry Sauce was created in Utah"
I actually don't know where Fry Sauce originated but I know Idahoans love their fry sauce and we have claimed it as our own.
- 3
"Camo is not a fashion statement"
Um in Idaho it is. We love camo everything. Clothing, furniture, shoot even our vehicles.
- 4
"People shouldn't own guns"
Yea we will laugh you out of town if you say something like that to an Idahoan. We love guns more than we love camo.
- 5
"Idaho, you mean Iowa? Or Ohio?"
Seriously, start figuring out where Idaho is and stop getting it mixed up with the Midwest.
- 6
"All there is there is potatoes"
Sure we have a lot of potatoes but that isn't everything. We have lentils, hops, sugar beets and we produce a lot of trout and caviar. Idaho is way more than just potatoes.
- 7
"I'm from California"
Unfortunately, Idahoans have some issues with Californians. I personally think it is a little over the top and we should all just get along, but a lot of Idahoans aren't the same.
- 8
"Ranch belongs on Finger Steaks"
I actually had someone tell me I am an awful human because I was dipping my finger steaks in ranch dressing. Cocktail sauce is the right answer, fry sauce is also acceptable, maybe combining the two but never Ranch.
- 9
"Hunting and fishing is stupid"
Thems fighting words buddy. We love hunting we love fishing and we love eating what we kill.
- 10
"I'm anti-police"
We are a prideful community that loves the men and women who serve and protect us.