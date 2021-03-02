8 Phrases You Have Said If You Live In Twin Falls
Every state has their own different forms of communication and ways to say things. If you are from Idaho you have definitely said these things, some of them you have probably screamed, while driving down the road, or at your children.
- 1
Is that a real Idaho potato?
Yes, Idaho potatoes are better. Scientifically proven and we can taste the difference. I want to eat all the Idaho potatoes.
- 2
That's a little caddywampus
Caddywampus, also known as askew or just not right. Maybe hanging sideways.
- 3
Stop Playing in the canal
Oh I have heard so many parents yell this at their kids. That is run off water and it is gross, but it's probably, kind of, mostly ok.
- 4
Want to see my new gun?
Oh I utter this phrase way too often lately. New toys are so much fun and we love our guns here.
- 5
Smells like money
If you have had the privilege of smelling not Chobani, the blood ponds, the sugar beet factory or any other thing that gives off a different smell, you know the standard response is, yeah it may not be pleasant but it smells like money.
- 6
Fry sauce please
Idaho fry sauce is the best fry sauce. It goes with everything, every potato imaginable.
- 7
Mooooo
If you live in Idaho you have driven by a cow in the South Hills or across the canyon and mooed at a cow. Don't deny it, it's fine.
- 8
Meet by the crick or the creek?
In Idaho those are two different things.